Wynton Bernard happy to be back with Isotopes ahead of OKC duel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes faced Oklahoma City for a Fourth of July game with beloved player Wynton Bernard happy to be back on the roster.

The Colorado Rockies picked up Bernard after the Toronto Blue Jays cut him. He returned to Albuquerque on Friday and already racked up nine hits in his first five games.

This is his third stint with the Isotopes.

“I was like, ‘I’m coming back home.’ I’ve been here the last couple of years and every time I come play here, it’s always so joyful. The atmosphere here, the energy the fans bring, it’s good to be back,” Bernard said.

The Isotopes, unfortunately, didn’t fare well on the Fourth of July. Despite an in-the-park home run, the ‘Topes still fell 7-4.

