Comparing your Powerball odds to weather odds

If one of your New Year's resolutions was to win the lottery, $810 million may make that a little sweeter, but what are the odds you actually win?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If one of your New Year’s resolutions was the lottery to make more money this year, the first Powerball drawing of 2024 is $810 million.

Your odds to win that big jackpot? 1 in 292,201,338. How are you going to win that?

Let’s compare some other odds:

In weather, we look at the probability of precipitation and things like that. The overall odds of being struck by lightning in the U.S. is around 1 in 15,300.

Should you stretch that out and compare it to your odds of getting struck by lightning, lightning would have to strike you around 19,000 times before you win that big jackpot.

If you’re thinking, “Well, I’ll up my odds and buy one more ticket.” If you buy a ticket every drawing, which is around three per week now, and kept doing that, you’d win, on average, about once every 1.873 million years.

None of us have enough time for that.

That’s not to discourage you from getting a ticket. If you’re feeling lucky, go get a ticket. If you lose, just remember these odds (and watch out for lightning!)