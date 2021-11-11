New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 3,524 additional COVID-19 cases over two-day period

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,169.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,524 additional COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Friday. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 292,078 cases.

The latest cases include:

927 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Catron County

103 new cases in Chaves County

30 new cases in Cibola County

34 new cases in Colfax County

33 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in De Baca County

463 new cases in Doña Ana County

62 new cases in Eddy County

134 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Harding County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

39 new cases in Lea County

34 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Los Alamos County

54 new cases in Luna County

152 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

118 new cases in Otero County

38 new cases in Quay County

55 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Roosevelt County

201 new cases in Sandoval County

556 new cases in San Juan County

50 new cases in San Miguel County

156 new cases in Santa Fe County

26 new cases in Sierra County

29 new cases in Socorro County

45 new cases in Taos County

31 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

105 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 508 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 252,155 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

