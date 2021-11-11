New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 3,524 additional COVID-19 cases over two-day period

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 12, 2021 03:45 PM
Created: November 11, 2021 03:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 21 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines the data from Thursday and Friday. Thursday's report was delayed due to the holiday.
The latest deaths include:
Seventeen recent deaths:
Four deaths > 30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,169.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,524 additional COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Friday. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 292,078 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Friday, there are 508 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 252,155 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
MORE:
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company