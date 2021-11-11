New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 3,524 additional COVID-19 cases over two-day period | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 3,524 additional COVID-19 cases over two-day period

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 12, 2021 03:45 PM
Created: November 11, 2021 03:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 21 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines the data from Thursday and Friday. Thursday's report was delayed due to the holiday.

The latest deaths include:

Seventeen recent deaths:

  • A male in his 20s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Chaves County.
  • A female in her 60s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Neighborhood at Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Four deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,169.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,524 additional COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Friday. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 292,078 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 927 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Catron County
  • 103 new cases in Chaves County
  • 30 new cases in Cibola County
  • 34 new cases in Colfax County
  • 33 new cases in Curry County
  • 5 new cases in De Baca County
  • 463 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 62 new cases in Eddy County
  • 134 new cases in Grant County
  • 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 3 new cases in Harding County
  • 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 39 new cases in Lea County
  • 34 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 54 new cases in Luna County
  • 152 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 118 new cases in Otero County
  • 38 new cases in Quay County
  • 55 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 17 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 201 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 556 new cases in San Juan County
  • 50 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 156 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 26 new cases in Sierra County
  • 29 new cases in Socorro County
  • 45 new cases in Taos County
  • 31 new cases in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Union County
  • 105 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 508 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 252,155 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

