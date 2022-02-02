Statewide road closures, crashes reported due to winter storm

Jonathan Fjeld
NEW MEXICO – NMDOT is reporting several road closures and crashes Wednesday, including crash-related closures on I-40 and I-25.
Eastbound I-40 is shut down between Exit 273 and Exit 267, near the Santa Rosa city limits, due to a multi-vehicle crash. One person was reportedly killed in the crash.
Eastbound I-40 is also closed at mile marker 218 due to a multi-vehicle crash near Clines Corners. Traffic is being diverted from southbound U.S. 285 to northbound U.S. 54.
Northbound I-25 was closed between Exit 267 and Exit 271 earlier Wednesday, due to a tractor-trailer crash in the area. The area is eight miles south of Santa Fe. Traffic was diverted to the eastbound frontage road at Exit 267 while the section of I-25 was closed.
The road up to Sandia Crest is closed following a fatal rollover crash.
