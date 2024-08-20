Love 4 Pets: Aug. 20, 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re introducing you to two furballs ready to find their fur-ever home.

First, meet Brianna.

Brianna is three years old. She is a sweet girl who may seem shy at first. But once you get to know her, she is very loving, loyal and affectionate.

Meet Brianna at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Next, we have T-Rex.

T-Rex is as sweet as a cookie and friendly as can be. She spends her time playing fetch and loves her belly rubs.

Don’t even get T-Rex started on treats! She will never turn them down. T-Rex is ready to bring lots of joy and laughter.

Meet T-Rex at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.