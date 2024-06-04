Love 4 Pets: Eeyore and Berry

We're showing our Love 4 Pets with a sweet pup and a purr-fect kitty!

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with Eeyore and Berry, who are hoping to make your home their home!

First, meet Eeyore.

Eeyore

Eeyore is a 1-year-old Australian cattle dog mix. He is unique because he is blind. Eeyore is house-trained, though, and dog-friendly!

If you want to meet him, and maybe give him the home he deserves, visit Eeyore at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Next after Eeyore in Love 4 Pets, meet Berry!

Berry

Berry is a 7-year-old domestic shorthair mix.

She is purr-fection. Berry is all about spreading sweetness and light. She’s also very social and will introduce herself quickly.

If you’d like to meet Berry, visit her at Lucky Paws in Coronado Center (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.