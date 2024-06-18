Love 4 Pets: June 18, 2024

We're showing our Love 4 Pets with two very good girls who want to make your home their home.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two very good girls who want to make your home their home!

First up is Rose.

Rose

Rose is a 4-year-old pit bull terrier mix. She has an exuberant personality that blooms like a Rose! She will greet you with a wagging tail and will always be excited to see you.

Rose also knows how to sit and loves playing in the wind. She also loves playing in a pool.

Meet Rose at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

Next, Turtle may be her name but she’s a quick girl!

Turtle

Turtle is a 2-year-old boxer mix. She has a sweet yet timid demeanor, kind of like a Turtle, right? Once she warms up to you, she’ll love to play and will be your best friend. Just look at the smiling face.

You can also meet Turtle at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.