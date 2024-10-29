Love 4 Pets: Oct. 29, 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with a few pals who want to make your home their home!

First, we have Chelsey.

Chelsey

Chelsey is a six-year-old Brindle Labrador retriever mix. She is 80 pounds of pure, sweet love. She is a quiet girl who will sit by your side and be your loving companion. That includes around other dogs, as she is calm, quiet and behaves perfectly, especially on a leash.

Next, we have Rocky.

Rocky

Rocky is a nine-year-old black Doberman Pinscher mix who is a true gentleman. He has a calm, gentle personality but a lot of energy. He takes treats gently and walks without pulling his leash, and loves hanging out with his family for some quite togetherness.

Meet Chelsey and Rocky at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).