Love 4 Pets: Sept. 10, 2024

Smalls is one of the pups ready for adoption here in New Mexico, who we're featuring here.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with a few pets looking to make your home their home!

We brought in Smalls to say hello to everyone. Española Humane took him in after finding him in a crate in a park. Smalls is being rehabilitated back to full health and has a cast on his leg for the time being but he will soon be ready to go to a new home.

It isn’t just Smalls either. There is also, very fittingly, Biggie, who is up for adoption at Española Humane.

We also have Lucy and Beanie. Lucy is a shy chihuahua mix who gets along well with other dogs but really wants a lap to call her own. Beanie is a 5-year-old Queensland heeler mix who is house-trained and loves to snuggle.

Lucy is at the Westside Animal Shelter (details). Beanie is at Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

See all of them in the video above!