New Mexico US Senate Race | Interactive Election Results 2024

Republican Nella Domenici is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich to represent New Mexico in Washington, D.C.

Heinrich is seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate. He was voted in during the 2012 election and won reelection in 2018. Before becoming a senator, he served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Domenici is the daughter of former Republican U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici, who served six terms in the Senate, from 1973-2009. She has a juris doctorate from Georgetown University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

This race is key for control of the U.S. Senate. Democrats currently hold an effective majority in the chamber but that could change as 34 seats are up for grabs during this year’s election.

