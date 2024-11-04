New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District Race | Interactive Election Results 2024

This year’s race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District seat is a rematch between Democratic incumbent Gabe Vasquez and Republican Yvette Herrell.

Herrell won the 2020 election for the U.S. House seat, representing southern New Mexico in Washington, D.C. Vasquez, however, won the 2022 race against Herrell.



Both candidates went unchallenged in this year’s primary elections in June.

U.S. House – District 2 Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Election results are not valid until approved by the Secretary of State Votes Yvette Herrell (GOP) Gabriel Vasquez (Dem) (I)