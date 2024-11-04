New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District Race | Interactive Election Results 2024
This year’s race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District seat is a rematch between Democratic incumbent Gabe Vasquez and Republican Yvette Herrell.
Herrell won the 2020 election for the U.S. House seat, representing southern New Mexico in Washington, D.C. Vasquez, however, won the 2022 race against Herrell.
Both candidates went unchallenged in this year’s primary elections in June.
U.S. House – District 2
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Election results are not valid until approved by the Secretary of State
Votes
Yvette Herrell (GOP)
71,822
50%
Gabriel Vasquez (Dem) (I)
71,519
50%