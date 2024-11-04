New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District Race | Interactive Election Results 2024

Republican Sharon Clahchischilliage is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez in New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District.

Leger Fernandez is seeking a third term representing northern New Mexico and eastern parts of the state in the U.S. House. Voters elected to send her to Washington, D.C., for the first time in 2020 before doing it again in 2022.

Clahchischilliage served three terms in the New Mexico House before getting voted out of office in 2018. In 2022, voters elected her to a four-year term on the state’s Public Education Commission.

Both candidates went unchallenged in the primary elections in June.

U.S. House – District 3
Teresa Leger Fernandez (Dem) (I)
Sharon Clahchischilliage (GOP)