US Presidential Race | Interactive Election Results 2024

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump are facing off to see who will become the 47th President of the United States.

Trump won the 2016 presidential election and served for four years before losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Trump earned enough votes during the Republican presidential primary election to become the party’s nominee.

Harris has served as vice president under President Biden, who earned enough votes to become the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. However, delegates shifted their support to Harris after Biden suspended his reelection bid this summer.

If Harris were to win, she would become the first woman to serve as president of the U.S.

If Trump were to win, he would become only the second president in U.S. history to serve nonconsecutive terms. Grover Cleveland was the first — he won the 1884 presidential election, lost in 1888 and won again in 1892.

