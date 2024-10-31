Free Air Time: US House candidate Gabe Vasquez

As a part of Election 2024 in New Mexico, KOB 4 is giving U.S. House candidate Gabe Vasquez a chance to speak to you and inform your decision.

As we head into the final stretch before Election Day, KOB 4 invited New Mexico’s congressional candidates to record a two-minute statement for voters.

Gabe Vasquez is the Democratic nominee for the Second Congressional District seat, representing New Mexico in the U.S. House. Vasquez is the incumbent seeking reelection this year.

Watch our two-minute segment with Vasquez in the video above.

