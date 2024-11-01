Free Air Time: US House candidate Teresa Leger Fernandez

As a part of Election 2024 in New Mexico, KOB 4 is giving U.S. House candidate Teresa Leger Fernandez a chance to speak to you and inform your decision.

As we head into the final stretch before Election Day, KOB 4 invited New Mexico’s congressional candidates to record a two-minute statement for voters.

Teresa Leger Fernandez is the Democratic nominee for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District seat. Leger Fernandez is a two-term incumbent looking for voters’ support for a third term.

Watch our two-minute segment with Leger Fernandez in the video above.

