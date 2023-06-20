12 rescued from Rio Grande near Corrales

CORRALES, N.M. — A dozen people were rescued from the Rio Grande Monday near Corrales, thanks to a team effort between Corrales Fire and Bernalillo County Fire.

Corrales officials said tubing can get dangerous because snapped tree branches can puncture the rubber and make the rest of the ride pretty rocky.

If you’re an inexperienced tuber or kayaker, they suggest you try some calmer waters before tackling the Rio Grande right now.

Investigators also pulled two bodies from the Rio Grande in two different spots in Sierra County over the weekend. Authorities are calling those deaths suspicious.