16 new special shapes coming to Balloon Fiesta this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Organizers with the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta unveiled the 16 special shape balloons making its first appearance at the event.

Among the new special shapes are Mazu and Churro.

Mazu Churro Courtesy of Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Mazu will represent Taiwan with a balloon in the shape of Chinese sea goddess Mazu.

Churro is a dog-shaped balloon with Heather Watkins as the pilot and Churro the (actual) dog as her co-pilot.

Among the other 14 special shape balloons are seven from Brazil:

Candy House

Capitao Carverna

Frank Boy

Hunter, The Fox

Macaw Red

Macaw Blue

Turtle

Canada is represented with new special shape Météo, while Germany is represented with D-Ohtb.

Météo D-Ohtb Courtesy of Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Police Dog, Barx, The Brain, Duke City Redi Mix, and the Zozobra balloon we told you about before are the other special shapes making their debut this year.

To see all the new special shape balloons, click here.

Returning special shape balloons

According to Balloon Fiesta, these special shape balloons are returning this year:

Balloon Name Country Bud E Beaver United States of America Steggy Brazil Montie the Black Sheep United States of America Jota Balloon Brazil Hug A Bear Belgium Conair United States of America Spunky United States of America Tall Steve United States of America Darth Vader United States of America Kermie The Frog United States of America Space Cowboy United States of America Bella The Bulldog United Kingdom Carousel United States of America Wags United States of America Beagle Maximus United States of America Yellow Hawk United States of America Freedom Flight V United States of America Billy the Kid United States of America Chris P. Bacon United States of America IVO United States of America Balloonaful Sunrise United States of America Sushi United States of America Tico the Sloth Canada Buzzy United States of America Amelia Bearhart United States of America Ham-Let United States of America Tiny Fire Dog United States of America Off the Wall United States of America Puddles United States of America Pico United Kingdom Astro the Alien United Kingdom Allycorn United Kingdom Pigasus United States of America Baby T-Rex United States of America Snobird United States of America Bandit United States of America Milkyway United States of America Wally United States of America Belzebuth France Master Yoda Balloon Belgium Keystone Willy United States of America Humpty Dumpty United States of America Mango the Seahorse United States of America Just Fun Cat United States of America Buster the Bulldog United Kingdom Tiger United States of America Wes the Wolf United Kingdom Owlbert Eyenstein United States of America Frankenstein Brazil Gnome North Macedonia 1 Down 8-2 Go United States of America Splash United Kingdom Lulu United States of America Party! United States of America Peg Leg Pete United States of America Pokey the Turtle United States of America Airabelle, The Creamland Cow Canada Betty Jean Butterfly United States of America Pencil Boy United States of America Little D United States of America Vampirella Belgium Coco The Clown United States of America Buzzy the Bee United States of America Tom Cat United States of America Cockoo Mag Brazil Cheezy United States of America Clown Germany Daz United States of America Mister Z United States of America Little Dog Brazil Itsy Bitsy United States of America Hyla the Frog United Kingdom Ms. Autumn United States of America Lindy United States of America Elvis Tribute Balloon United States of America Cutie Dink United States of America Lawrence Bear United States of America Luna Balloon Brazil Te Amo United States of America Princess Nelly Belgium Smokey Bear United States of America Jolley United States of America