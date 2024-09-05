16 new special shapes coming to Balloon Fiesta this year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Organizers with the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta unveiled the 16 special shape balloons making its first appearance at the event.
Among the new special shapes are Mazu and Churro.
Mazu will represent Taiwan with a balloon in the shape of Chinese sea goddess Mazu.
Churro is a dog-shaped balloon with Heather Watkins as the pilot and Churro the (actual) dog as her co-pilot.
Among the other 14 special shape balloons are seven from Brazil:
- Candy House
- Capitao Carverna
- Frank Boy
- Hunter, The Fox
- Macaw Red
- Macaw Blue
- Turtle
Canada is represented with new special shape Météo, while Germany is represented with D-Ohtb.
Police Dog, Barx, The Brain, Duke City Redi Mix, and the Zozobra balloon we told you about before are the other special shapes making their debut this year.
To see all the new special shape balloons, click here.
Returning special shape balloons
According to Balloon Fiesta, these special shape balloons are returning this year:
|Balloon Name
|Country
|Bud E Beaver
|United States of America
|Steggy
|Brazil
|Montie the Black Sheep
|United States of America
|Jota Balloon
|Brazil
|Hug A Bear
|Belgium
|Conair
|United States of America
|Spunky
|United States of America
|Tall Steve
|United States of America
|Darth Vader
|United States of America
|Kermie The Frog
|United States of America
|Space Cowboy
|United States of America
|Bella The Bulldog
|United Kingdom
|Carousel
|United States of America
|Wags
|United States of America
|Beagle Maximus
|United States of America
|Yellow Hawk
|United States of America
|Freedom Flight V
|United States of America
|Billy the Kid
|United States of America
|Chris P. Bacon
|United States of America
|IVO
|United States of America
|Balloonaful Sunrise
|United States of America
|Sushi
|United States of America
|Tico the Sloth
|Canada
|Buzzy
|United States of America
|Amelia Bearhart
|United States of America
|Ham-Let
|United States of America
|Tiny Fire Dog
|United States of America
|Off the Wall
|United States of America
|Puddles
|United States of America
|Pico
|United Kingdom
|Astro the Alien
|United Kingdom
|Allycorn
|United Kingdom
|Pigasus
|United States of America
|Baby T-Rex
|United States of America
|Snobird
|United States of America
|Bandit
|United States of America
|Milkyway
|United States of America
|Wally
|United States of America
|Belzebuth
|France
|Master Yoda Balloon
|Belgium
|Keystone Willy
|United States of America
|Humpty Dumpty
|United States of America
|Mango the Seahorse
|United States of America
|Just Fun Cat
|United States of America
|Buster the Bulldog
|United Kingdom
|Tiger
|United States of America
|Wes the Wolf
|United Kingdom
|Owlbert Eyenstein
|United States of America
|Frankenstein
|Brazil
|Gnome
|North Macedonia
|1 Down 8-2 Go
|United States of America
|Splash
|United Kingdom
|Lulu
|United States of America
|Party!
|United States of America
|Peg Leg Pete
|United States of America
|Pokey the Turtle
|United States of America
|Airabelle, The Creamland Cow
|Canada
|Betty Jean Butterfly
|United States of America
|Pencil Boy
|United States of America
|Little D
|United States of America
|Vampirella
|Belgium
|Coco The Clown
|United States of America
|Buzzy the Bee
|United States of America
|Tom Cat
|United States of America
|Cockoo Mag
|Brazil
|Cheezy
|United States of America
|Clown
|Germany
|Daz
|United States of America
|Mister Z
|United States of America
|Little Dog
|Brazil
|Itsy Bitsy
|United States of America
|Hyla the Frog
|United Kingdom
|Ms. Autumn
|United States of America
|Lindy
|United States of America
|Elvis Tribute Balloon
|United States of America
|Cutie Dink
|United States of America
|Lawrence Bear
|United States of America
|Luna Balloon
|Brazil
|Te Amo
|United States of America
|Princess Nelly
|Belgium
|Smokey Bear
|United States of America
|Jolley
|United States of America