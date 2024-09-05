16 new special shapes coming to Balloon Fiesta this year

Jonathan Fjeld | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Organizers with the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta unveiled the 16 special shape balloons making its first appearance at the event.

Among the new special shapes are Mazu and Churro.

Mazu
Churro
Mazu will represent Taiwan with a balloon in the shape of Chinese sea goddess Mazu.

Churro is a dog-shaped balloon with Heather Watkins as the pilot and Churro the (actual) dog as her co-pilot.

Among the other 14 special shape balloons are seven from Brazil:

  • Candy House
  • Capitao Carverna
  • Frank Boy
  • Hunter, The Fox
  • Macaw Red
  • Macaw Blue
  • Turtle

Canada is represented with new special shape Météo, while Germany is represented with D-Ohtb.

Météo
D-Ohtb
Police Dog, Barx, The Brain, Duke City Redi Mix, and the Zozobra balloon we told you about before are the other special shapes making their debut this year.

Returning special shape balloons

According to Balloon Fiesta, these special shape balloons are returning this year:

Balloon NameCountry
Bud E BeaverUnited States of America
SteggyBrazil
Montie the Black SheepUnited States of America
Jota BalloonBrazil
Hug A BearBelgium
ConairUnited States of America
SpunkyUnited States of America
Tall SteveUnited States of America
Darth VaderUnited States of America
Kermie The FrogUnited States of America
Space CowboyUnited States of America
Bella The BulldogUnited Kingdom
CarouselUnited States of America
WagsUnited States of America
Beagle MaximusUnited States of America
Yellow HawkUnited States of America
Freedom Flight VUnited States of America
Billy the KidUnited States of America
Chris P. BaconUnited States of America
IVOUnited States of America
Balloonaful SunriseUnited States of America
SushiUnited States of America
Tico the SlothCanada
BuzzyUnited States of America
Amelia BearhartUnited States of America
Ham-LetUnited States of America
Tiny Fire DogUnited States of America
Off the WallUnited States of America
PuddlesUnited States of America
PicoUnited Kingdom
Astro the AlienUnited Kingdom
AllycornUnited Kingdom
PigasusUnited States of America
Baby T-RexUnited States of America
SnobirdUnited States of America
BanditUnited States of America
MilkywayUnited States of America
WallyUnited States of America
BelzebuthFrance
Master Yoda BalloonBelgium
Keystone WillyUnited States of America
Humpty DumptyUnited States of America
Mango the SeahorseUnited States of America
Just Fun CatUnited States of America
Buster the BulldogUnited Kingdom
TigerUnited States of America
Wes the WolfUnited Kingdom
Owlbert EyensteinUnited States of America
FrankensteinBrazil
GnomeNorth Macedonia
1 Down 8-2 GoUnited States of America
SplashUnited Kingdom
LuluUnited States of America
Party!United States of America
Peg Leg PeteUnited States of America
Pokey the TurtleUnited States of America
Airabelle, The Creamland CowCanada
Betty Jean ButterflyUnited States of America
Pencil BoyUnited States of America
Little DUnited States of America
VampirellaBelgium
Coco The ClownUnited States of America
Buzzy the BeeUnited States of America
Tom CatUnited States of America
Cockoo MagBrazil
CheezyUnited States of America
ClownGermany
DazUnited States of America
Mister ZUnited States of America
Little DogBrazil
Itsy BitsyUnited States of America
Hyla the FrogUnited Kingdom
Ms. AutumnUnited States of America
LindyUnited States of America
Elvis Tribute BalloonUnited States of America
Cutie DinkUnited States of America
Lawrence BearUnited States of America
Luna BalloonBrazil
Te AmoUnited States of America
Princess NellyBelgium
Smokey BearUnited States of America
JolleyUnited States of America