2 Albuquerque pools closed for repairs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Some families in the South Valley are having to find a new pool this summer. The county pool closest to them is closed, and they don’t know when it will reopen.

The Alameda Spray Park and Los Padillas Aquatic Center are closed for different reasons. One has a mechanical issues and the other is under construction that was already scheduled.

“Oh my gosh. Well, I guess we’ll be coming here, if not here West Mesa Aquatic,” said Jenny Chacon, an Albuquerque resident.

Chacon was out with her family enjoying the pool on a cloudy summer day.

“I’m like a winter person. So cloudy days are perfect for me. So I’m so happy right now,” said Chacon.

Chacon stopped by Los Padillas Aquatic Center first and saw it was closed. So, she and her family went to the South Valley Aquatic Center. For them, it wasn’t much of an inconvenience.

“Coming here is perfect because we don’t live that far. But this is more for us, and it has more of a variety for the kids play in, especially because she’s so little,” Chacon said.

KOB 4 asked Bernalillo County Communications Specialist, Austin Munn, why the Los Padillas Aquatic Center is closed.

“We did some repairs last week, and we found that there’s some mechanical issues that need repairs. We’re working as hard as we can to get it fixed and open as quick as possible. We know the pool down here is a really big deal for the community,” said Munn.

Right now, they don’t have a timeline for when it could reopen, but Munn says they’ve ordered the parts needed.

On the other side of town, the Alameda Spray Park is also closed, but not because of an issue.

“We’re renovating the pool up there. And so while construction is ongoing, we have to shut down the spray park. The pool is getting towards the end of that project. Hopefully, we’ll be done in August,” said Munn.

While Los Padillas is closed, you can check out south Valley Aquatic Center, which is about eight minutes away by car or 20 minutes by bus.

The Rio Grande Indoor Pool and Paradise Hills Pool are also open.