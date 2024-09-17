2 guns found at Volcano Vista High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Public Schools say staff confiscated two guns from a student at Volcano Vista High School Tuesday.

In a letter to parents, APS says one loaded gun was found in the student’s backpack and another was found in the student’s vehicle.

School officials say that student was taken into custody and all students on campus were safe.

APS police and Albuquerque police will have an increased presence for the rest of the week.

Tamara Lopez is looking into this investigation and some other concerning incidents at other schools Tuesday on the Nightbeat at 10.