2 motorcycle gang members appear in court for first time

RED RIVER, N.M. – On Tuesday, two people arrested on unrelated drug and gun charges following the biker gang shootout in Red River went before a judge.

State police say Matthew Jackson from Texas is a part of the Bandidos motorcycle gang. He’s facing charges of drug possession and unlawful carrying of a gun in a liquor store.

Court documents say a witness saw him carrying bloody clothes right after the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, Jackson told state police he had a gun which he had a Texas conceal carry permit for.

Christopher Garcia, also from Texas, is charged with tampering with evidence and drug possession. He’s also a member of the Bandidos.

Police say they saw him trying to pass off cocaine to someone as he was getting taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the shootout.

Taos Judge Jeffrey Shannon decided to hold both Jackson and Garcia without bond until their next court appearance next week. It was held off to allow more time for the state to prepare.

“I would ask under 5409 that we are allowed an additional five days given the nature of the surrounding investigation and high profileness of this case. We’re working with several different agencies to identify witnesses and additional evidence that may be presented at that hearing,” said Prosecutor Taina Colon.

Right now, the only person facing a murder charge in the shootout is Jacob Castillo from Rio Rancho.

State police say he’s a part of the Waterdogs motorcycle gang. He will go before a judge after he’s released from the hospital.

New Mexico State Police said there could be more charges, and more people charged as the investigation continues.