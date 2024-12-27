2 Sandoval County commissioners pass the torch after reaching term limit

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. — After eight years serving Sandoval County, commissioners Jay Block and Dave Heil are passing on the torch.

Block will head up I-25 to serve on as a New Mexico state senator. While Heil will continue to be involved on various boards in Sandoval County.

“We are just leaving on a very high note, and it is just so great that we have come in together and going out together after eight years,” Block said.

“It has been a pleasure working with Jay, most of the time. I would ask that he takes his enthusiasm, etc. to the state and convert New Mexico from being first in crime and last in education, to first in education and last in crime,” Heil said.

County leaders came together to celebrate the two after their last county commissioners meeting, giving them one last chance to reflect on some of their accomplishments over the years.

“I would hope that the people who are coming into office will continue to build on the foundations that we’ve established. Like an economic development fund, working with the Sandoval Economic Alliance and RARE Area to help find new businesses and support new businesses,” Heil said.

While Block will be serving New Mexicans in a different capacity, he anticipates taking what he learned from the county commission to the Roundhouse.

“What we have done here in Sandoval County is a lot of Democrats and Republicans really working together to move things forward. It has been a great success and a model I want to take as a state senator to Santa Fe,” Block said.