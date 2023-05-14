2 Santa Fe students charged in school shooter hoax

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Police Department has charged two students for an active shooter hoax in April.

On April 21, officers were dispatched to multiple schools in Santa Fe in response to a threat of an active shooter. Throughout the day, officers interviewed several students and learned the threat was a hoax planned by two students.

Those students were interviewed by police, and criminal charges were forwarded to the Juvenile Probation and Parole Office.

These arrests come just a few days after a social media threat circulating online caused a scare for multiple schools in the state and across the country. Authorities said those threats were not credible.

Santa Fe police shared the following statement:

The Santa Fe Police Department takes these pranks very seriously and will vigorously work to identify and prosecute anyone compromising the safety of our schools or interrupting the educational process. These types of hoaxes not only effect public safety, but also directly impact the community and our schools and will not be tolerated.