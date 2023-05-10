Police deem reported threats at New Mexico schools not credible

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some parents across the state kept their children home Wednesday, out of precaution. A social media threat seemingly targeted multiple schools in the state and across the country.

Authorities said the threats, which circulated on different social media apps like Snapchat and Instagram, weren’t credible. The post made comments about shooting a school up and also a bomb threat, but the threats were never directed at a specific school.

According to officials, the threat originated out of state. However, the threats made their way to Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Alamogordo, Tucumcari, Hobbs, roswell, and Clovis.

The Department of Homeland Security and FBI investigated these threats too.

In the metro, Albuquerque Publi Schools sent out an email to families letting them know everything’s OK and to always report any type of threatening behavior – just like these threats from social media – to police.