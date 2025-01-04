2 suspects arrested for human trafficking minors under 16

Albuquerque police arrested two men for human trafficking minors under the age of 16.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police arrested two suspects for human trafficking minors under the age of 16. Tajahnae Johnson and Roderick Norseweather are in jail.

A viral video on social media showing girls not wearing pants and approaching drivers is involved.

Detectives found a 14-year-old girl soliciting sex near Central and Rhode Island. She told police Norseweather threatened her and forced her to pay him the money she made.

The New Mexico Department of Justice is taking this case.

