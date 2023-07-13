2 teens charged in shooting at busy Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Wednesday night, a shooting and possible stabbing at a busy northeast Albuquerque park left families in shock.

According to witnesses, kids were seen running down Monroe Street from Villela Park, and then a loud sound went off.

“We heard a pop, and I thought it was a firework, but then all of a sudden you hear screaming,” said a mom who wanted to remain anonymous.

Witnesses said a youth football practice was happening in the park at the time.

Police said officers were called to the park around 6 p.m. Wednesday in response to reports of gunfire. When they arrived, police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and another teen had what appeared to be a stab wound.

Police believe that the two teenagers had arranged through social media to meet at the park. When the teens arrived, a 13-year-old boy took out a gun, and the second individual, a 15-year-old boy, attempted to grab the gun. During the struggle, a single shot was fired.

According to APD, both boys were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 15-year-old boy was released and taken to the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center. The 13-year-old boy remains in the hospital.

APD is working with the district attorney’s office to file charges against both teens for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

