Police respond to 2 separate shootings in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gunfire in a busy northeast Albuquerque neighborhood sent children and their families into a frenzy just hours ago.

Police say a juvenile is in the hospital after they were shot and possibly stabbed in a busy park.

Albuquerque police say around 6 p.m. Wednesday they got calls about a shooting at Villela Park, right by McKinley Middle School.

Witnesses said children, possibly around middle school-aged, were having a football practice at the park when the shooting happened.

Parents just down the street at a baseball field told KOB 4 what they saw.

“We heard a ‘Pop’ and I thought it was a firework, but then all of a sudden you hear screaming, ‘Be careful, and run, hide.'” said one parent.

A lot of parents didn’t want to go on camera. But one parent told KOB 4 she saw three teens on bikes going to Villela Park. A few minutes later is when she says she heard the gunshot.

Other parents said they tried to help other children who were running down the street.

“Our baseball team, the coach went ahead and had them run into the dugout, so where they’re safe,” said one mother.

The parents say they’re now afraid to even go to those parks because of what they saw and heard tonight.

Police say the victim is in serious but not life-threatening injuries in the hospital.

But, that wasn’t the only shooting in Albuquerque Wednesday night.

About an hour after the park shooting, officers got called to a neighborhood on the 200 block of Maxine Street NE. That’s where police found a person shot dead.

Officers say they took one person into custody.