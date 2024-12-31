20 cheese factory employees injured after industrial accident

More than a dozen workers at a cheese factory near Clovis had to be taken to a hospital Monday morning after an industrial accident.

CLOVIS, N.M. – More than a dozen workers at a cheese factory near Clovis had to be taken to a hospital Monday morning after an industrial accident.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office says over eight gallons of acid got mixed with chlorine, causing a toxic gas.

20 employees were reportedly injured. 14 had to be taken to hospitals in Clovis and Portales.

The Clovis Fire Department and New Mexico State Police are working on cleaning up the site. The cause of the leak is still being investigated.

Deputies say the leak was contained, and the public is not in any danger.