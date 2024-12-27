3 Albuquerque teens arrested for allegedly planning a shooting plot

Three Albuquerque teens are facing charges after the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says they made threats to carry out a shooting last Saturday.

BCSO says this started when one of the teens, Domynick Lindstrom was reported missing. KOB 4 is not showing his picture because he is a minor.

BCSO says deputies were called out after Lindstrom left his home and took a stolen gun, nearly 250 rounds of ammo and about $400 cash with him, all of which belonged to his grandfather.

According to investigators, family members were concerned about Lindstrom because of mental health issues. Deputies say hours after the missing report was made, they found Lindstrom had made a shooting threat to a church he attends, targeting specific members.

Court documents show Lindstrom had planned to hire 19-year-old Ricardo Lopez Murillo and 18-year-old Manuel Lopez to carry out the shooting.

Investigators say, surveillance video shows two of the teens scouting the area the night before. Deputies say Lindstrom was willing to exchange multiple firearms and pay $4,000 to whoever participated in the shooting.

The court documents also show the teens met through Instagram. They had been communicating through direct messages and in one of their bios, there was a link to a Telegram, which detectives described as a messaging app often used for criminal activity.



Although, it is unclear whether or not they were using Telegram, the messaging app and other social media apps have been called out by city and state law enforcement in months past.



Bernalillo County District Attorney, Sam Bregman, acknowledged Telegram was often used for criminal activity.



BCSO found and arrested all three teens outside an apartment complex.

Lindstrom is facing charges related to larceny and making shooting threats. Lopez and Lopez Murillo are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Both adults have since been released with conditions, but they’re expected to be back in court mid-January.