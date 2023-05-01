3 convicted teen killers sentenced Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge sentenced three men to two consecutive life sentences Monday for killing two Albuquerque teens in 2018.

The sentence means Stephen Goldman Jr., Jimmie Atkins and Julio Almentero won’t be eligible for parole for at least 60 years.

In February, a jury found the three men guilty of kidnapping, torturing and killing Ahmed Lateef and Collin Romero in 2018.

Two other men involved in the case took plea deals.

Stephen Goldman Sr. was accused of burning the car used to move the bodies. He pleaded guilty and finished serving a four-year sentence.

Anthony Aragon also pleaded guilty to charges related to dumping and burying the bodies. He’s currently serving a six-year sentence.

