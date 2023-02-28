3 ‘Rust’ crew members file lawsuit against Baldwin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin is facing yet another lawsuit over the fatal “Rust” movie set shooting in October 2021 near Santa Fe.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three crew members against Baldwin and his companies, Rust Movie Productions and El Dorado Pictures.

“Rust” set costumer Doran Curtin, dolly operator Ross Addiego and key grip Reese Price allege Baldwin and his companies “endangered the cast and crews” with cost-cutting measures. The crew members allege an inexperienced armorer was hired for that role and another role. They say this happened, despite “operable firearms” being used on “17 of the 21” scheduled film days.

The crew members say “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed only worked one other film before. They also said she served as the key props assistant, despite other armorer candidates’ concerns with that dual-role move.

Assistant director David Halls is also accused of skipping required safety practices. The practices include rehearsals, safety meetings and demonstrations verifying any firearms were cold.

The lawsuit also accuses Halls of rushing “critical set moves” involving heavy equipment and firearms. The crew members also allege they weren’t given enough time for safety measures to be taken.

The lawsuit also details previous, documented complaints from other productions against Halls and his alleged failure to issue safety bulletins and production reports on the set of “Rust”.

The lawsuit is seeking an unspecified amount of monetary damages for negligence and “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are each charged with involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin pleaded not guilty.

David Halls is also facing charges and pleaded not guilty.

