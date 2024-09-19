32 APS students named as semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship

Fewer than 1% of high school seniors qualify for this program.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 32 high school seniors from the Albuquerque Public Schools district are now semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship.

Those students got the highest scores on the 2023 preliminary SAT National Merit Scholarship qualifying test. Fewer than 1% of U.S. high school seniors qualify as semifinalists.

La Cueva High School is well-represented with 18 of the 32 seniors qualifying. These six other high schools had at least one student qualify:

Albuquerque High School

Cibola High School

Early College Academy

El Dorado High School

nex+Gen Academy Magnet High School

Sandia High School