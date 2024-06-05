4 Investigates: Mobile home seniors desperate for help in Albuquerque

It's a problem our 4 Investigates team has been following for years. The state of our housing crisis is cranking up the pressure for mobile homeowners.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s a problem our 4 Investigates team has been following for years. The state of our housing crisis is cranking up the pressure for mobile homeowners.

Earlier this year, KOB 4 showed how out-of-state investors are buying up mobile home parks, and then they hike up the lot rental rates.

Residents might own their mobile homes, but in a park, they do not own the land they sit on. Many of these folks are seniors and spending their life savings just trying to keep a roof over their heads.

The mayor’s office and a state lawmaker are joining forces, hoping to get the governor to join the fight and possibly tackle this issue as soon as the special session next month.

“We’re mad as hell, and we’re not going to quietly let them walk all over us.”

Golf carts were parked at the clubhouse for a standing room only town hall meeting on Monday.

“First undertaking was to try one more time to appeal to Legacy’s humanitarian side,” said Rochelle Smith.

4 Investigates shared Rochelle Smith’s story, at Albuquerque Meadows Mobile Home Park where Legacy Communities purchased the park, and increased the lot rental rates again and again and again.

Now, their state representative is going to bat for them.

“I will be talking to the governor’s representatives and the governor’s office about letting us do a easy, quick and easy and bill,” said state Rep. Marian Matthews.

Matthews says she wants to sponsor a bill that gives cities like Albuquerque – not the state – power to regulate mobile home parks.

She says cities can be more responsive and come up with tailored solutions to the problems folks here are facing.

Ryan Laughlin: “Do you think it’s realistic to think we can get this done in a public safety special session in July?

“If the special session is happening – this situation is happening – why not make the effort,” said Matthews.

She says it’s too important not to try.

“What’s going to happen to these people if they can’t pay this rent increase? They’re going to possibly lose their home, lose their life savings, and with that kind of situation I’m hoping that we might be able to get some legislation through quickly in the special session,” said Matthews.

Mayor Tim Keller’s office sent someone to the meeting. They say they are working with city council on ordinances that would require notification when one of the mobile home parks is sold. But that does little to help the people at the Meadows Mobile Home Park right now.

As for Legacy Communities, we reached out, and they say they couldn’t get us a response before our deadline.

But what does the governor’s office say about all this. We called them around the same time, and they said, ‘You know this is a public safety special session, right?’ We said, ‘Yeah, but these people are desperate for solutions.’”

KOB 4 got an email from a spokesperson that says the agenda is set, and it will focus on mental health treatment and a few select crime bills. They also said while the governor believes in protecting mobile home parks, this topic is more suited for a 60-day legislative session.

Deputy Communication Director for the governor’s office, Jodi McGinnis Porter, sent KOB 4 the following statement:

“The Governor’s Office is interested in as many ideas as possible to improve public safety for New Mexicans. However, the Governor has already set the agenda for the session, which will focus on mental health treatment and a few select crime bills.

We believe that protecting mobile home parks is important, as they offer naturally affordable housing solutions. As mobile home parks face increasing pressure, it is essential to ensure their preservation and support their role in providing affordable housing options for our communities. This topic is more suited for the 60-day legislative session.”

MORE: