4 long-term care facilities in New Mexico fail surprise inspections

Four long term care facilities in New Mexico failed a surprise inspection from our state Department of Health.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Four long-term care facilities in New Mexico failed a surprise inspection from our state Department of Health.

Back in May, our state Health Department conducted surprise inspections at 91 facilities around our state.

The governor and members of the Health Department and Department of Aging and Long-term Services talked about those inspections Wednesday. They say, for the most part, New Mexico care facilities aren’t up to standard.

Four facilities that totally failed inspection: Bonney Home and Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup, and Las Palomas Center and Morada Albuquerque in Albuquerque.

A fifth facility, Uptown Rehabilitation Center, was flagged for further review because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“The message today is, please call us so we can do the core investigatory work that is required to make sure that people aren’t just safe, but they’re getting high quality services,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The governor is urging anyone with concerns about the conditions at a care center where their loved one is staying to contact Adult Protective Services at 866-654-3219.

They’re also looking for more volunteers to help investigate and resolve concerns, folks can call 866-451-2901.

11 facilities passed inspection with perfect scores, and four of them are in Albuquerque, four are in Santa Fe, two are in Roswell, and one is in Farmington.