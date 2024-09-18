42 unclaimed military veterans to be laid to rest Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The unclaimed cremated remains of 42 military veterans will be laid to rest during a special memorial ceremony and funeral Thursday.

A brief memorial ceremony will take place Thursday at 9 a.m. at Legacy Church. After the ceremony, they will load the urns into hearses. Law enforcement will escort the hearses to the Santa Fe National Cemetery where a funeral service and burial will take place at 11 a.m.

New Mexico’s Forgotten Heroes Funeral Program will allow the veterans to get a proper burial with military honors. The New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services, Bernalillo County and the New Mexico National Guard created the program.

You’re welcome to attend and serve as family to these fallen veterans.