9 New Mexico grocery stores to be sold as Albertsons, Kroger plan merger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nine New Mexico grocery stores are set to be sold as Albertsons and Kroger plan out a potential merger that still needs regulators’ approval.
The two grocery giants released a list of 579 stores, six distribution centers and one dairy plant that will transfer from them to C&S Wholesale Grocers. Among the stores are seven Albertsons locations in New Mexico:
- 12201 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque
- 1625 Rio Bravo Blvd SW, Albuquerque
- 8100 Ventura St NE, Albuquerque
- 7101 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque
- 2351 Main St, SE, Los Lunas
- 4300 Ridgecrest Dr, Rio Rancho
- 710 A Paseo del Pueblo Sur, Taos
And two Safeway locations, all in Farmington:
Officials have reportedly informed the affected employees about this and that they will become employees of C&S upon the merger going through.
The merger was announced in October 2022 but the Federal Trade Commission sued to block it in February, citing concerns about the merger creating a monopoly. The New Mexico Department of Justice joined that lawsuit.
