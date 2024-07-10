9 New Mexico grocery stores to be sold as Albertsons, Kroger plan merger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nine New Mexico grocery stores are set to be sold as Albertsons and Kroger plan out a potential merger that still needs regulators’ approval.

The two grocery giants released a list of 579 stores, six distribution centers and one dairy plant that will transfer from them to C&S Wholesale Grocers. Among the stores are seven Albertsons locations in New Mexico:

And two Safeway locations, all in Farmington:

Officials have reportedly informed the affected employees about this and that they will become employees of C&S upon the merger going through.

The merger was announced in October 2022 but the Federal Trade Commission sued to block it in February, citing concerns about the merger creating a monopoly. The New Mexico Department of Justice joined that lawsuit.

