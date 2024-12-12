Farmington boy celebrates halfway mark to Make-A-Wish Disneyland trip

Make-A-Wish New Mexico continues to help make dreams come true for children with a critical illness.

Now, with the help of Sunward Credit Union, they were able to help grant the first wish to a child in Farmington.

“Macin got diagnosed with leukemia in September of 2021 on September 14,” said Alyssa Hood, Macin’s mother. “Right now, he’s done. He’s just doing monthly blood work and checkups.”

Macin rang the cancer free bell last February. On Wednesday, he’s celebrated the halfway mark to his Make-A-Wish gift.

“Sunward Credit Union was able to grant his wish to go to Disneyland and meet Spider-Man. And so today, our team came together and threw him a party with his family. We had Spider-Man here,” said Milli Raymon with Sunward in Farmington.

Macin got to hang out his favorite Marvel superhero Wednesday. They ate some cake, opened gifts and opened some more gifts, showing Macin has really come a long way.

“It’s almost like, I don’t know, an unthinkable feeling. It’s just amazing going through what we did for two years and watching him, I wouldn’t necessarily say struggle, because Mason’s always been so strong. But you know, seeing him be so weak and so tired, and now seeing him looking at him now, you would have never thought he had cancer. So it’s just an amazing feeling that it’s almost hard to even explain,” said Alyssa Hood, Macin’s mother.

This hit’s home for the hood family because things at one point were not always this good.

“Within the first year he had gotten a heart infection in one of his heart valves, so he actually had to get his port removed. Then, shortly after that, he ended up having like five seizures in one day. So that was a rough summer,” said Alyssa.

Now, they are putting those days behind them, and looking forward to the big Disneyland trip one day at a time.

What makes this even more special is Macin is the first child to receive a gift like this in the area.

“This is a first for Sunward Credit Union to be able to grant a wish, and that, you know, the first one we had it here in Farmington,” Raymond said.

“A big thank you to everybody, every single person that went out of their way to help plan this morning for Macin and my family and my other children. It’s just very, very appreciated. It feels amazing, and it’s nice to see people be so caring and nice in the world that we live in now,” said Alyssa.