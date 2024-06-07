A closer look: Mapping gun violence in Albuquerque

An interactive map from The New York Times is giving Americans a more accurate look at where gun violence is happening in the country.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An interactive map from The New York Times is giving Americans a more accurate look at where gun violence is happening in the country.

The Times compiled data from the Gun Violence Archive to pinpoint just about every fatal shooting since 2020, down to the block.

In Albuquerque, the map shows hotspots along Central, in the International District, near Tramway, and in downtown Albuquerque. There are deadly shootings across the city, but more so in the southern parts.

According to The New York Times, only 38% of Albuquerque residents live directly near one of the shooting scenes – suggesting Albuquerque is not as dangerous as it may seem.

Of note, the map only shows deadly shootings and no other crimes.

APD ShotSpotter data from 2023 tells a similar story to the Times map, with two-thirds of all activations happening in the southeast and southwest Areas of Command. It should be noted that there is not ShotSpotter coverage across the entire city.

Albuquerque is often compared to Tucson, where there were reportedly about 100 fewer shootings in the same time frame. The Times estimates that 30% of Tucson residents live near one of those shootings – not far off from Albuquerque’s numbers.

It’s a similar story in Phoenix, where there have been twice as many deadly shootings since 2020. But on their map, the shootings are more evenly spread throughout the city.

For example, though, in Philadelphia, the Times estimates that 75% of residents live near a deadly shooting scene.

A recent survey conducted by Albuquerque officials found that 69% of residents feel safe while outside in their neighborhoods. That same survey revealed speeding and reckless driving are the top safety concern. However, youth gun violence was also a top concern for most respondents.

Click on the video above to hear how Albuquerque residents responded to the map.