A look at the timing of New Mexico’s next storm system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s next storm system will make a big impact overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Snow showers will start Wednesday evening in the northwestern part of the state. Then, the system will push across the state and into the Albuquerque metro area by Thursday morning.

Farmington and Gallup are already under a winter weather advisory. A winter storm warning is also in effect for the Silver City area.

For now, red flag warnings are in effect for the eastern part of the state and up the I-25 corridor from Albuquerque to Las Cruces. Places south of I-40 are also under a wind advisory and the Carlsbad area is even under a wind warning.

