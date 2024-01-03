AAA: New Mexico gas prices the lowest they’ve been in 3 years

If you've driven around New Mexico and felt like gas prices have gone down, that is because they have.

Officials say they’re the lowest they’ve ever been in three years. The statewide average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.73 and they’ll likely get even lower than that.

“We typically do see prices come down in early January. Of course, there are situations around the world that you have to continue to monitor that could impact crude oil prices,” said Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA.

Rising tensions in the Middle East, for example, Armbruster points out, could potentially affect gas prices.

Still, things remain consistent.

“West Texas Intermediate today is selling at $71 a barrel, which is about where it’s been over the last few weeks,” Armbruster said.

San Juan County historically has the most expensive gas in New Mexico. Just a few days ago, prices were at $3.55 a gallon in Farmington, drawing concern even from Mayor Nate Duckett.

From here on out, prices are expected to follow the typical pattern of going up in the spring as refineries switch to the more expensive summer-grade gasoline.

“In mid-February, we can start to see the price go up as demand starts to pick back up, as you get closer to spring break,” Armbruster said.

