San Juan County drivers continue to pay more for gas

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The gas prices are high across San Juan County, and that’s why Mayor Nate Duckett reached out to the Attorney’s General Office to start an investigation into possible price gouging last year.

He says the concerns go back way further than that.

“The situation had created more communication to my office than probably any other issue that I’ve dealt with since my time as an elected official, which goes back 2014, except for COVID. It’s on a daily basis now, and we’re receiving text messages and emails on the price of gas,” said Duckett.

Duckett knows this is a concern for the driver but, it’s not an easy fix right now.

“It’s certainly top of mind of folks, I mean when you drive down the street every day and the price of a gallon of gas is advertised at every station, you are reminded daily that you are paying a much higher premium for fuel than your friends and family in Albuquerque,” said Duckett.

Even though there has always been a price difference between San Juan County and the Albuquerque metro area, it has never been this high.

“Averages right now for gas prices, United States is at $3.12, New Mexico is at $2.90, and San Juan County is at $3.53,” said Duckett.

He says he is passing along his community’s concerns to the Attorney General’s Office as well.

“We want the attorney general to understand the levity of the issue that we are facing in our area. My hope is that the attorney general’s office will do a thorough job of their investigation and discover somewhere that we have been price gouged. And, that going forward, we would see a more fair pricing for this important commodity here in our community,” said Duckett.

