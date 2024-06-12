ABQ Isotopes homestand: Juneteenth, Mariachis, Father’s Day

The Albuquerque Isotopes homestand will feature celebrations for Juneteenth, the Mariachis and Father's Day.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The next Albuquerque Isotopes homestand will feature celebrations for Juneteenth, the Mariachis and Father’s Day.

The Juneteenth celebration is Friday, June 14th. The Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico is Saturday. Then, of course, Father’s Day is Sunday and features special pre-game time for fathers and sons to play catch on the field.

Saturday and Sunday will feature fireworks after the game.

