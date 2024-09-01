ABQ Ride hosts final street fair of summer

ABQ Ride put the fairs on this summer at the downtown transit center to encourage people to walk around and enjoy the area.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This summer, ABQ Ride has been hosting street fairs to get people walking around downtown and welcome them to the Alvarado Transit Center.

Saturday wrapped up the series of fairs. They featured music, food vendors and resources for the community. Animal Welfare even got involved, bringing some adoptable dogs, like Mocha and Boomer, to attend the event and meet people.

