ABQ Sunport passengers react to Southwest ending open seating policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s the end of an era for Southwest Airlines. Company leaders announced Thursday they are getting rid of their open seating policy.

The policy has been around since the airline first started flying more than 50 years ago.

Southwest Airlines is also planning to start selling premium seats at a higher price, and company leaders say red-eye flights are coming too.

But is this too much too fast? KOB 4 went to the Albuquerque International Sunport to ask passengers how they feel.

Watch the video above for more.