Farmington police: 3 people killed, 2 officers injured in shooting; suspect dead

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Authorities are on scene investigating an incident involving an active shooter in Farmington.

According to the Farmington Police Department, multiple officers from the department were involved in a police shooting. A suspect was confronted and killed on scene. Police said the suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time.

Two officers were shot — one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police. Both are currently at the San Juan Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said multiple civilians were shot — with at least three dead.

While the incident is being investigated, Dustin Avenue is shut down between Ute Street and Apache Street. Please avoid the area.

Farmington police also said they do not believe there is a second suspect.

According to Farmington Municipal Schools, all schools were placed under preventative lockdowns at the request of the Farmington police around 11:15 a.m. Monday. All of those lockdowns have been lifted.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

“I am receiving frequent updates on the situation in Farmington as it evolves. I am grateful to law enforcement for their quick response and that there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to public safety. I have directed the state to provide whatever support the city and county need as they conduct a thorough investigation and as the community begins to heal.

I am praying for the families of the victims, the wounded and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy.

Although details continue to emerge about this incident, this serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day. This administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible.”

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.