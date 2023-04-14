Advisory issued for Jemez River flooding on New Mexico Highway 4

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. — Officials advise caution on New Mexico Highway 4 in the Jemez Valley as water is flooding over low-lying areas of the highway.

According to Sandoval County Fire and Rescue, water is flooding areas between San Ysidro and Jemez Springs. The waters are also impacting critical infrastructure in the area.

Travelers should not enter closed roads or drive into floodwaters. First responders and the New Mexico Department of Transportation also want you to be cautious around them as they assess any damage and work to keep people safe.

The Jemez Valley remains under a flood warning because of melting snow in the area. Officials say to avoid contact with the flood water as there is flooding at the Jemez Springs wastewater treatment plant.

