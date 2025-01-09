Advocates push for more help for sexual assault survivors

The Crime Victimization report reveals 54% of New Mexicans who responded have experienced sexual assault in their lifetimes.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Rachel Cox and Alexandria Taylor try to change lives through the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs. They work to create safe places for victims of rape and sexual assault.

The group recently commissioned a study looking at those crimes here in New Mexico.



“We only need to take a look in our own lives, in our communities. We have known that this has impacted so many people, and I think now having the data to really back up what we have observed,” said Rachel Cox, deputy director of NMCSAP.



The Crime Victimization report reveals 54% of New Mexicans who responded have experienced sexual assault in their lifetimes. The survey reflects reported and unreported crimes.

The survey also found 76% of people affected by sexual assault are not getting the help they need.



“As you can imagine, you know, going through something as traumatic and life changing as sexual violence. Then, you’re having to travel an hour and a half one way to receive vital medical services can really maybe even add to the stressors of experiencing this type of trauma,” said Angelica Calderon, executive director of La Pinon Sexual Assault Recovery Services in Las Cruces.



Her organization provides preventative education to children about what abusive relationships look like and aim to break the stigma. She gave an example of how this work can end generational trauma.

“Maybe it’s now because La Pinon was at the middle school or at the elementary school, and they know, OK, you know, what’s been happening to my body is not OK,” Calderon said. “So, they report to our prevention specialists, and from there, we’re getting cases where children are disclosing or making an outcry of abuse, and then mom gets the courage to disclose. You know, I’ve been a victim myself.”



This new data is giving the coalition a clear path for legislative funding asks in the upcoming session, and they have three major funding requests.



“We’re asking for $3 million and in partnering with the department of health to expand our prevention services all across the state,” said Alexandria Taylor, executive director of NMCSAP.



She also added they’re asking for an additional $2 million to expand victim services statewide and $2 million to the Health Care Authority to support medical and counseling needs.

For anyone in need of support, please call, text or chat the NM Sexual Assault Helpline, 1-844-667-2457 or visit www.nmsahelp.org.