AFR: Gas leak closes Central near San Mateo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Central Avenue is shut down near San Mateo as Albuquerque Fire Rescue is helping crews stop a gas leak in the area.

Officials with the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority said a gas line was damaged while their crews tried fixing a broken water main.

Engine 11 responded Friday around 10:32 a.m. to a reported blowing gas line at Central and La Veta. Crews stretched a line to protect New Mexico Gas Company crews while they work to stopped the leak.

Officials say AFR and New Mexico Gas have been busy Friday with blowing gas lines.

Central is shut down between San Mateo and Alvarado. Eastbound and westbound drivers will get rerouted. It’s unclear how long this closure will last.

