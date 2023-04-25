AFR: ‘No hazards detected’ from suspicious package at Tiwa Building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews said there were “no hazards detected” from a suspicious package that triggered an hourslong evacuation Tuesday at the Tiwa Building.

AFR’s hazmat crews responded around 10 a.m. to the building, near Broadway and MLK. Officials evacuated the building as crews assessed a reported “unknown substance” in a package sent there.

Crews assessed the package with the New Mexico State Police Bomb Squad. Eventually, around 1 p.m., they detected no hazards, cleared the scene and let everyone back in the building.

One person reportedly came into contact with the package. Crews treated the person but they didn’t need to go to the hospital for further evaluation.

AFR says there were no further injuries.

This comes a day after Albuquerque police evacuated a federal courthouse near 4th and Lomas due to a bomb scare. After two hours, crews removed a suspicious package and cleared the scene.

MORE: