AFR: Over 10k outside fire calls in 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Calls about outside fires across the city increased from around 6,500 in 2023 to 10,302 in 2024, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

AFR released the data Tuesday. Their Brush 3 truck responded to 3,305 small outside fire calls, in particular, last year. The truck was in service for the colder months – January through April, then November and December.

According to AFR, about half of those 3,305 responses were in Station 5’s district. AFR Station 5 is located a block north of Central, between Louisiana and Wyoming.

AFR is expecting to release total call volume and structure fire numbers for 2024 soon.