AFR responds to home fire in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to an intense house fire near Tramway and Candelaria Monday evening.

AFR says crews were called out just after 7 p.m. Monday. When they got there, they found the fire was coming from the attic.

“Crews stayed inside as long as they could until we had fire through the roof, and the potential for a collapse. At which point, Battalion 2 pulled crews out and went defensive,” said AFR Public Information Officer Lt. Jason Fejer.

AFR says it’s nearly a total collapse of the home, and no one was hurt.

Crews will be staying out there for a while, focusing on protecting surrounding homes.

Fire investigators are looking into how it started.